SPU and Partners Honored with ‘Water Equity’ Recognition

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and its partners were recognized on June 2 at the U.S. Water Alliance Wavemakers Award Ceremony in Saint Paul, Minnesota for the “remarkable commitment to centering community perspectives” in a program for future water professionals.

The recognition highlights the Water Systems Career Exploration Pilot, which introduced 10 young adults to public service and careers at SPU. The participants were between the ages of 18 and 24 and from the Duwamish Valley and Lake City areas of Seattle.

For six weeks, they gained hands-on training, certificates, and career support. They toured SPU, King County, and neighborhood work locations. They also learned about drinking water, drainage and wastewater, urban streams, salmon, and community action.

The young adults graduated from the six-week program. Eight of them are seeking more utility training and certificates.

SPU co-designed the pilot through meetings and listening sessions with three nonprofit organizations – the Seattle Jobs Initiative, Duwamish River Community Coalition, and Lake City Collective.

At SPU, staff from the Corporate Policy and Planning Division, Human Resources, and Water and Drainage and Wastewater lines of business participated in the training sessions. The pilot supports the SPU vision of being community centered and elevating equity and empowerment.

SPU is a member of the U.S. Water Alliance, which formed an Equitable Water Workforce Taskforce to support the next generation of utility professionals.