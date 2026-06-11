D’Art Transforms Miko’s Retail Experience Through Immersive Design and Strategic Execution

Miko’s Retail Experience Miko’s Retail Experience Miko’s Retail Experience Miko’s Retail Experience Miko’s Retail Experience

D’Art collaborated with Miko to build an interactive retail presence across Hamleys India, enabling customers to experience its AI capabilities firsthand.

Our goal was to turn Miko’s advanced AI into a retail experience that children could enjoy and parents could instantly understand, creating stronger engagement, trust, and lasting brand recall.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

MUMBAI, INDIA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move to strengthen its retail presence, Miko, the AI powered companion that has been specifically designed for children, decided to collaborate with D’Art Private Limited, a prominent retail branding and marketing agency. By facilitating a thoughtfully planned and strategically executed retail design program across all the physical outlets of Hamleys within the geographical boundaries of India, this respective collaboration helped Miko establish an engaging environment that seamlessly allowed children and parents to understand, experience, and connect with the product in a natural and engaging manner.It is evident that technology products are increasingly becoming more and more advanced. In this scenario, various retail brands operating in the respective sector/industry face a tough challenge in communicating their brand values to the target customers within a physical retail setting. The AI-powered brand wasn’t just looking forward to increasing its product visibility inside physical outlets. Instead, it had a broader goal and wanted to develop a retail environment that allowed customers to understand the product’s level of emotional intelligence, learning capabilities, and interactive nature through a direct and clear experience.Designing Beyond VisibilityWhen Miko partnered with D’Art Private Limited, it had a simple and clear expectation from the agency: create and establish a unique retail presence that did not just effectively communicate Miko’s unique identity to customers but, at the same time, was also scalable across multiple Hamleys locations within the geographical boundaries of India, that is, at more than 125 stores that are spread across over 40 cities.Because Miko is not just a conventional toy, D’Art had to necessarily establish a balance between creativity and practicality while working on this project. The main challenge was to create a retail environment that demonstrated the product’s capabilities in a simple and clear way, further making it easy for customers to understand them. In addition, the agency also had to translate advanced artificial intelligence and emotional responsiveness into a physical experience that could instantly connect with both children and parents.The design team did not just focus on product placement alone, but instead began this project by paying main attention to product interaction. Each and every retail element was planned in a way that significantly assisted visitors to engage with Miko and further discover its overall capabilities through observation and participation.Addressing the Complexities of Modern RetailDesigning for a busy retail environment that includes various multiple brands that constantly compete for consumer attention (designing for multi brand outlets) was indeed one of the key challenges included in Miko’s retail identity establishment project. The retail branding agency has to develop and execute a display that stands out and also maintains clarity while facilitating simple and easy understanding.The presence of two distinct target audiences, children and their parents, was another important consideration as well as a challenge present in this project. It is evident that children are naturally attracted to experiences that are fun and engaging. On the other hand, parents have a completely different mindset. They often look for products that promote learning, possess educational values, are useful, and offer long term benefits to their children without causing any negative effect on their soft and moldable minds.In addition to these, the respective project also demanded a design framework that did not just encourage engagement but could also remain practical for large scale retail deployment. As a result, the team at D’Art had to practice careful design and strategic execution of fixtures and displays . The overall implementation was expected to be carried out in a manner that could ensure consistent performance across different store formats as well as locations.Creating an Experience Centered Retail EnvironmentThe assigned team at the D’Art decided to adopt a comprehensive strategy by creating an immersive blend of design thinking and customer experience principles. Instead of just relying only on visual communication, they designed a retail environment that heavily encouraged active participation.The finalized concept clearly highlighted a specific theme that mixed interaction, companionship, and adaptability. The combination of visual storytelling and spatial planning further helped in establishing a retail experience that allowed the in-store visitors to get a clear understanding of how Miko goes beyond the traditional play and engages children on mental and personal levels.In addition to this, the store design agency also introduced a multiple display approach that directly helped Miko strengthen its product familiarity throughout the customers’ in-store journey. This approach helped in the establishment of a stronger brand identity and recall, while reinforcing Miko’s role in facilitating children's learning, communication, and engagement.The introduction of the Miko Friendship Bench by D’Art was indeed one of the most important as well as uniquely different elements of this respective retail identity design and execution project. As the name suggests, the Miko Friendship Bench was designed as an interactive zone. Installing this proved to be a great decision as it provided children with the opportunity to engage directly with Miko. This also allowed children to have an interactive session with other peers of the same age group. This small yet powerful initiative automatically transformed a simple product display and converted it into an immersive experience that did not just encourage exploration and participation but also promoted conversions and recall.Turning Design Innovation into Measurable Retail ImpactMiko was finally able to experience a structured, standardized, and consistent retail presence across all its retail touchpoints that precisely communicated its purpose and capabilities. Introducing interactive elements automatically encouraged kids to spend more time while engaging with Miko, due to which they were able to create meaningful experiences with the product. At the same time, parents were also able to understand Miko’s actual value as they were constantly observing and interacting with it. This eventually improved product interaction and allowed the customers to make informed decisions.The overall project clearly demonstrates the fact that brands can strengthen emotional connection with customers and improve recall by simply opting for experience-driven retail design and practicing strategic execution. By developing and offering customers with opportunities that facilitate direct engagement and interaction, brands can seamlessly build a sense of familiarity in a very natural and memorable manner.Also, one of the best parts of Miko’s project was that it was designed and developed with scalability in mind. The retail agency worked on preparing a framework that could be seamlessly deployed across multiple locations in an efficient and effective manner. This further made the respective framework suitable for utilization during future retail expansion initiatives.A Scalable Model for Future Retail GrowthAs retail brands continuously keep on exploring new methods of connecting with their target audiences, catering to their needs and demands, and attracting the new ones, it is extremely crucial for them to develop spaces that don’t just facilitate the sale and purchase of goods but actually serve as destinations that offer immersive experiences and discovery.The collaboration between Miko and D’Art Private Limited clearly highlights this shift by actually demonstrating the power of strategic design and execution in communicating complex product benefits in a simple yet highly engaging manner through real world interactions.

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