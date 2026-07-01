D'Art Drives STUDDS' Retail Expansion with Award Winning Store Design

STUDDS STUDDS STUDDS STUDDS STUDDS

D'Art partnered with STUDDS to launch an award winning phygital store, setting new standards in retail innovation, store design, and customer experience.

STUDDS' retail transformation proves that strategic store design & innovation can help brands create memorable experiences that strengthen customer trust & build a scalable foundation for expansion.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

DELHI, INDIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail today is no longer just about selling goods and services or facilitating financial transactions. Instead, it is now more about storytelling, about developing an immersive overall experience that remains with the consumers long after they have walked out of the store. In an era where the way modern customers behave, demand, expect, prefer, and make final decisions keeps on changing on a regular basis, STUDDS, one of the world’s largest helmet manufacturers, recognized the needs of the situation and hence directly refused to settle for the ordinary.The brand was looking forward to establishing a retail space that did not just focus on displaying helmets and other accessories but instead focused on completely transforming the very essence of how the actual products were being perceived by the visitors. In order to witness their vision being successfully translated into reality, STUDDS decided to collaborate with D’Art Private Limited, a prominent retail marketing and branding agency in India that is specifically known for providing integrated retail solutions while offering a single point of contact.The Shift Towards Experience Driven RetailThe respective collaboration resulted in an immersive retail space that went beyond traditionally displaying helmets and other automotive accessories. Instead, it actually acted as a unique, highly attractive destination that allowed the visitors to experience the immersiveness of a thoughtful store design, creativity, and brand storytelling, all in one place.Apart from quality products and precise servicing, modern consumers now expect more from retail brands. This is exactly why conventional, one dimensional showrooms are no longer valid. Instead, shoppers now look forward to unique retail environments that offer memorable experiences that allow them to engage, relax, and explore. This is something that the branding agency focused on during the entire retail transformation project.This STUDDS’ retail outlet now acts as a space that facilitates deep customer engagement, educates and excites the store visitors, and makes them take a step forward towards understanding the brand’s DNA.Transforming Retail Identity Through Smart InnovationThe integration of technology in order to develop a scalable, tech enabled store design was indeed one of the most prominent features of this transformation project. This step was mainly taken to enhance customer interaction and make the product exploration process even more seamless and comforting. The freshly introduced retail format directly eliminated passive browsing. It instead introduced an interactive and immersive customer engagement method that allowed them to make informed decisions without any stress.The integration of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and touch table further enhanced the space even more. Apart from adding more to the store aesthetics, they also facilitated seamless product trials. Instead of physically trying each and every helmet or any other accessories in order to make the final decision, shoppers could seamlessly visualize different styles and features in real time through AR facilities. In addition, the integration of VR allowed STUDDS to easily demonstrate to its users how their helmet would act as a savior during unforeseen or emergency situations.These technologies and features did not just make the entire helmet selection process more engaging and enjoyable but also enhanced hygiene and safety while saving the shopper’s valuable time. In addition, these technologies also enabled detailed product specifications, safety standards, and material composition with ease.Something that made this respective outlet different from not just the competitors' stores but also from other STUDDS’ retail spaces was the integration of a helmet sanitization machine. While customers could take a moment to relax and explore the available products, they could place their helmet in the helmet sanitization machine in order to get it sanitized. This facility was available for both Studd’s consumers and for people who have never bought anything from the respective brand. This did not just promote safety and hygiene but also promoted foot traffic and positively shaped brand perception.Mr. Rahid Saifi, The Brand and Experience Strategies at D’Art Private Limited, shared his views related to this retail transformation project. He commented, ‘We totally understand and agree with the fact that retail spaces today need to go beyond just housing products. Instead, they should actually focus more on creating meaningful interactions. This is the exact basis that the STUDDS store in Uttarakhand was founded on. It is a reflection of how commitment to thoughtful retail transformation can help establish an immersive phygital environment (where digital and physical retail aspects integrate with each other) that enhances customer shopping experiences and encourages informed decision making.’Impact And Industry RecognitionEvery retail project is unique in its own way. Surprisingly, the impact of this respective transformation was quite immediate and measurable. The newly developed retail deployment project started appealing to the eyeballs of target customers as soon as the store became operational. It not only attracted higher foot traffic but also facilitated longer dwell time by directly engaging customers at deeper levels and further encouraging them to spend more time within the respective space.In addition, all the interactive, unique, and tech enabled elements used within the outlet shaped the customers’ perception in a positive way while simultaneously boosting their purchase considerations. This did not just improve the rate of conversions but also established strong brand loyalty.The STUDDS store design and deployment project by D’Art was also recognized at an industry level. For its outstanding performance in retail innovation, precision, and creativity, the retail branding agency was honored with the Silver Design Award by A’ Design Award and Competition (one of the most prestigious design awards in the world). This industry level recognition highlighted both the branding agency’s and the helmet manufacturing brand’s commitment to being and bringing the change.During a not so formal discussion between the two teams after the completion of the project, one of the senior project managers at STUDDS shared his thoughts. He stated, ‘We are very much committed to innovation. Apart from showing it through our products, we wanted to connect with our customers in an innovative way. This respective project adequately reflects our commitment in a very clear manner. Also, we are grateful to the D’Art team for helping us establish an elevated shopping experience for our consumers that perfectly aligns with their needs, demands, expectations, and preferences.A Draft for Future Expansion and GrowthApart from showing immediate impact, this retail transformation project also facilitated STUDDS in establishing a strong foundation and scope for retail expansion and growth that will be taking place in the future.The introduction of a modular store design and standardized execution process is further expected to help STUDDS in developing a streamlined framework that can be utilized for scaling its experiential retail concept/format across multiple locations, that too, without compromising quality or brand integrity.With extremely rapid evolvement happening in the field of retail, the design and development of STUDDS first ever phygital store by D’Art is a proof of the fact that if brands strategically execute a well defined retail rollout strategy, it helps them in prioritizing uniqueness and simultaneously facilitates brand differentiation, that too, without the requirement of putting in too much effort.

D'Art Powers STUDDS' Retail Transformation with an Award Winning Phygital Store Design

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