Aquaculture Public Hearing - FareWell LLC

Time: 1:00 p.m.

The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is holding a public hearing on the aquaculture proposal listed below:

APPLICATION DETAILS

Applicant Name: FareWell LLC Location: Damariscotta River, Newcastle Culture Type: Suspended Culture of Shellfish Application Type: Standard Lease Acreage Requested: 3.6 acres Term Requested: 20 years

The application and site report are posted to DMR’s aquaculture webpage under ‘Pending Lease Applications’. The application contains information about the proposal including the location of the site.

HEARING DETAILS

The public hearing on this application will be held remotely and in person as follows:

Date: June 29, 2026 Time: 1:00 PM Venue Name: Town of Damariscotta Street Address: 21 School Street Town: Damariscotta

If the hearing listed above is postponed or continued, an alternate public hearing will be held on June 30, 2026, at the same time and location. Notice of a postponement or a continuance will be posted on DMR’s website.

REGISTERING FOR THE HEARING

Persons wishing to attend the hearing and ask questions of the parties or testify under oath about the effect of the proposed lease must register to participate. The hearing will be conducted remotely (via Microsoft Teams) and in person in accordance with the adjudicatory proceeding provisions of the Maine Administrative Procedure Act (5 M.R.S.A., ch. 375, subchapter 4).

Interested persons need to complete an online registration form no later than 5:00 p.m., June 14, 2026. If you need assistance completing the form, please contact DMR.

Registration can be completed at: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=q6g_QX0gYkubzeoajy-GTmNMr8clQQtDi8znCHA0RwpUMFBSNjIyTlg1SkI4M1pDVDBLSkRTWllOMyQlQCN0PWcu

INTERVENOR APPLICATION

Applications to intervene need to be received by DMR no later than 5:00 p.m., June 14, 2026. DMR will decide whether to grant intervenor applications five days before the hearing. If you are granted intervenor status, you become a legal party to the proceeding. Contact DMR for a copy of the intervenor application.

Address questions to DMR Aquaculture: (207) 350-7815 / DMRaquaculture@maine.gov

For disability accommodations, contact: (207) 624-6553, or 877-243-2823, TTY 711

RELEVANT AUTHORITY: The rules governing the leasing program are found in Chapter 2 of DMR regulations. The statutory provisions are: 5 M.R.S.A. §9051 et seq. & 12 M.R.S.A. §6072(1) et seq., & 12 M.R.S.A. §6072-A(1) et seq.