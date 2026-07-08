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DMR Advisory Council Meeting

Date: August 13, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: DMR, Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, Room 118

Town: Augusta

Please hold the date for the next DMR Advisory Council meeting to be held on Thursday, August 13th, 2026 at 1:00 PM.  This meeting will be held in-person at the location listed above. 

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DMR Advisory Council Meeting

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