Date: August 13, 2026 Time: 1:00 p.m. Location: DMR, Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, Room 118 Town: Augusta Please hold the date for the next DMR Advisory Council meeting to be held on Thursday, August 13th, 2026 at 1:00 PM. This meeting will be held in-person at the location listed above.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.