Time: 5:30 p.m.

A Scallop Advisory Council meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at Jeff's Catering & Events in Brewer, ME.

The meeting will discuss: 1) scallop dive fishery; 2) Zone 3 management plans; 3) Zone 1 management plans and 4) Zone 2 management plans.

It is anticipated that the SAC will make final recommendations for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.