Thursday, June 11, 2026

CANADA, October 6 - Note: All times local

4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to build a stronger, more resilient, more affordable food system for Canadians.

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 3:45 p.m.

8:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Paris, France.

Note for media: