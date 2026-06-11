Thursday, June 11, 2026
CANADA, October 6 - Note: All times local
4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to build a stronger, more resilient, more affordable food system for Canadians.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 3:45 p.m.
8:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Paris, France.
Note for media:
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