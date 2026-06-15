Tuesday, June 16, 2026
CANADA, June 15 - Note: All times local and subject to change
9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the first 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit working session.
Note for media:
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
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11:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
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12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit working luncheon.
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2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit family photo with outreach countries and international organisations.
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3:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit working session with outreach countries and international organisations.
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4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
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5:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
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5:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung.
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7:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit cultural performance.
Closed to media
8:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit dinner hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
Closed to media
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