Tuesday, June 16, 2026

CANADA, June 15 - Note: All times local and subject to change

9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the first 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit working session.

Note for media:

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

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11:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit working luncheon.

Note for media:

2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit family photo with outreach countries and international organisations.

Note for media:

3:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit working session with outreach countries and international organisations.

Note for media:

4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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5:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

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5:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung.

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7:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit cultural performance.

Closed to media

8:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit dinner hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Closed to media