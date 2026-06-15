Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of new Chief Justice of Newfoundland and Labrador

CANADA, June 15 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Daniel Boone as the new Chief Justice of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Daniel Boone was previously a judge of the Court of Appeal of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Chief Justice Boone replaces the Honourable Deborah E. Fry, who retired effective February 12, 2026.