Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of new Chief Justice of Newfoundland and Labrador
CANADA, June 15 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Daniel Boone as the new Chief Justice of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Daniel Boone was previously a judge of the Court of Appeal of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Chief Justice Boone replaces the Honourable Deborah E. Fry, who retired effective February 12, 2026.
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