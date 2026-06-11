Georgia DJJ Graduates 48 New Officers
(Decatur, GA) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) celebrated the graduation of 48 Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO) cadets during a ceremony held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia, on May 29. This event marked the culmination of their training and the beginning of their new roles in various DJJ secure facilities throughout the state.
“Our Juvenile Correctional Officers help ensure a safe and secure environment for rehabilitating and transforming the young lives we serve,” said DJJ Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb. I am so thankful for their commitment to our youth as they strive towards a bright future.”
Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training (BJCOT) is a comprehensive 200-hour program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. To complete the program, a cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies.
The graduates are assigned to a DJJ detention center or development campus in Baldwin, Bibb, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Crisp, Dalton, DeKalb, Dodge, Fulton, Floyd, Henry, Laurens, Muscogee, Richmond, Rockdale, Terrell, and Ware Counties.
Here is a list of BJCOT Class #282 graduates and facilities:
|Graduate Names
|DJJ Facility
|
|Dalton RYDC
|
|Milledgeville YDC
|
|Atlanta YDC
|
|Eastman YDC
|
|Crisp RYDC
|
|Marietta RYDC
|
|Crisp RYDC
|
|Clayton RYDC
|
|Aaron Cohn RYDC
|
|Macon YDC
|
|DeKalb RYDC
|
|Macon YDC
|
|Milledgeville YDC
|
|Muscogee YDC
|
|Metro RYDC
|
|Atlanta YDC
|
|Cadwell RYDC
|
|Crisp RYDC
|
|Metro RYDC
|
|Milledgeville YDC
|
|Metro RYDC
|
|Savannah RYDC
|
|Rockdale RYDC
|
|Atlanta YDC
|
|Muscogee YDC
|
|Crisp RYDC
|
|Eastman YDC
|
|Rome RYDC
|
|DeKalb RYDC
|
|Columbus RYDC
|
|Columbus RYDC
|
|Dalton RYDC
|
|Statewide
|
|Savannah RYDC
|
|Augusta RYDC
|
|Waycross RYDC
|
|Dalton RYDC
|
|Waycross RYDC
|
|Eastman YDC
|
|Terrell RYDC
|
|Clayton RYDC
|
|Metro RYDC
|
|Marietta RYDC
|
|Metro RYDC
|
|Macon YDC
|
|DeKalb RYDC
|
|Marietta RYDC
|
|Wilkes RYDC
For more information about career opportunities within the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, please visit its official website at djj.georgia.gov/careers.
# # #
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves the state's justice-involved youth up to 21 years of age. The Department's mission is to transform young lives by providing evidence-based rehabilitative treatment services and supervision, strengthening youth and families' well-being, and fostering safe communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.