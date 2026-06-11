(Decatur, GA) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) celebrated the graduation of 48 Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO) cadets during a ceremony held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia, on May 29. This event marked the culmination of their training and the beginning of their new roles in various DJJ secure facilities throughout the state.

“Our Juvenile Correctional Officers help ensure a safe and secure environment for rehabilitating and transforming the young lives we serve,” said DJJ Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb. I am so thankful for their commitment to our youth as they strive towards a bright future.”

Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training (BJCOT) is a comprehensive 200-hour program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. To complete the program, a cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies.

The graduates are assigned to a DJJ detention center or development campus in Baldwin, Bibb, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Crisp, Dalton, DeKalb, Dodge, Fulton, Floyd, Henry, Laurens, Muscogee, Richmond, Rockdale, Terrell, and Ware Counties.

Here is a list of BJCOT Class #282 graduates and facilities:

Graduate Names DJJ Facility Daniel Arnold Dalton RYDC Moesha Bolston Milledgeville YDC Natyah Cain Atlanta YDC Robreasha Carr Eastman YDC Delteria Clary Crisp RYDC Marcel Coker Marietta RYDC Diamond Collier Crisp RYDC Henry Cooper Clayton RYDC Falichia Crowell Aaron Cohn RYDC Bethaney Dennis Macon YDC Brandon Dunn DeKalb RYDC Acaylah Evans Macon YDC Paris Hall Milledgeville YDC Eddie Hamilton Jr. Muscogee YDC Steve Higgs Jr. Metro RYDC Ryan Hills Atlanta YDC Antaneisha Horne Cadwell RYDC Erika Ingram Crisp RYDC Michael Ingram Metro RYDC Antwaniesha Jones Milledgeville YDC Corie Jones Metro RYDC Sharif King Savannah RYDC Shaquice May Rockdale RYDC Winthrop Maynard Atlanta YDC Darius McClenton Muscogee YDC Joshua Moore Crisp RYDC Allison Parker Eastman YDC Darien Pasley Rome RYDC Keyah Redmond DeKalb RYDC Andrew Rivera-Dichard Columbus RYDC Jermaine Robinson Columbus RYDC Jonathan Runyon Dalton RYDC Nadiyah Shamsud-din Statewide Kenneth Shanklin Fleming Savannah RYDC Robert Shirriell Augusta RYDC Jataya Smith Waycross RYDC Tyler Smith Dalton RYDC Mark Staines Waycross RYDC Jasmine Stewart Eastman YDC Jamoski Taylor Terrell RYDC Aaliyah Thomas Clayton RYDC Eula Thompkins Metro RYDC Rosario Vasquez Marietta RYDC Chelsei White Metro RYDC Antionette Williams Macon YDC Laquiria Williams DeKalb RYDC Nicholas Williams Marietta RYDC Kelcey Wright Wilkes RYDC

For more information about career opportunities within the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, please visit its official website at djj.georgia.gov/careers.

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The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves the state's justice-involved youth up to 21 years of age. The Department's mission is to transform young lives by providing evidence-based rehabilitative treatment services and supervision, strengthening youth and families' well-being, and fostering safe communities.