(Decatur, GA) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) celebrated the graduation of 48 Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO) cadets during a ceremony held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia, on May 29. This event marked the culmination of their training and the beginning of their new roles in various DJJ secure facilities throughout the state.

“Our Juvenile Correctional Officers help ensure a safe and secure environment for rehabilitating and transforming the young lives we serve,” said DJJ Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb.  I am so thankful for their commitment to our youth as they strive towards a bright future.”

Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training (BJCOT) is a comprehensive 200-hour program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. To complete the program, a cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies. 

The graduates are assigned to a DJJ detention center or development campus in Baldwin, Bibb, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Crisp, Dalton, DeKalb, Dodge, Fulton, Floyd, Henry, Laurens, Muscogee, Richmond, Rockdale, Terrell, and Ware Counties.

Here is a list of BJCOT Class #282 graduates and facilities:

Graduate Names DJJ Facility
  1. Daniel Arnold
 Dalton RYDC
  1. Moesha Bolston
 Milledgeville YDC
  1. Natyah Cain
 Atlanta YDC
  1. Robreasha Carr
 Eastman YDC
  1. Delteria Clary
 Crisp RYDC
  1. Marcel Coker
 Marietta RYDC
  1. Diamond Collier
 Crisp RYDC
  1. Henry Cooper
 Clayton RYDC
  1. Falichia Crowell 
 Aaron Cohn RYDC
  1. Bethaney Dennis
 Macon YDC
  1. Brandon Dunn
 DeKalb RYDC
  1. Acaylah Evans
 Macon YDC
  1. Paris Hall 
 Milledgeville YDC
  1. Eddie Hamilton Jr.
 Muscogee YDC
  1. Steve Higgs Jr.
 Metro RYDC
  1. Ryan Hills
 Atlanta YDC
  1. Antaneisha Horne
 Cadwell RYDC
  1. Erika Ingram
 Crisp RYDC
  1. Michael Ingram
 Metro RYDC
  1. Antwaniesha Jones
 Milledgeville YDC
  1. Corie Jones
 Metro RYDC
  1. Sharif King
 Savannah RYDC
  1. Shaquice May
 Rockdale RYDC
  1. Winthrop Maynard
 Atlanta YDC
  1. Darius McClenton 
 Muscogee YDC
  1. Joshua Moore
 Crisp RYDC
  1. Allison Parker
 Eastman YDC
  1. Darien Pasley
 Rome RYDC
  1. Keyah Redmond
 DeKalb RYDC
  1. Andrew Rivera-Dichard
 Columbus RYDC
  1. Jermaine Robinson
 Columbus RYDC
  1. Jonathan Runyon
 Dalton RYDC
  1. Nadiyah Shamsud-din
 Statewide
  1. Kenneth Shanklin Fleming
 Savannah RYDC
  1. Robert Shirriell
 Augusta RYDC
  1. Jataya Smith
 Waycross RYDC
  1. Tyler Smith 
 Dalton RYDC
  1. Mark Staines
 Waycross RYDC
  1. Jasmine Stewart
 Eastman YDC
  1. Jamoski Taylor
 Terrell RYDC
  1. Aaliyah Thomas
 Clayton RYDC
  1. Eula Thompkins
 Metro RYDC
  1. Rosario Vasquez
 Marietta RYDC
  1. Chelsei White
 Metro RYDC
  1. Antionette Williams
 Macon YDC
  1. Laquiria Williams
 DeKalb RYDC
  1. Nicholas Williams
 Marietta RYDC
  1. Kelcey Wright 
 Wilkes RYDC

For more information about career opportunities within the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, please visit its official website at djj.georgia.gov/careers.    

 

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The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves the state's justice-involved youth up to 21 years of age. The Department's mission is to transform young lives by providing evidence-based rehabilitative treatment services and supervision, strengthening youth and families' well-being, and fostering safe communities. 