(Decatur, GA) – The Georgia Preparatory Academy (GPA) held a graduation ceremony for Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) youth on Thursday, May 21, in Macon, Ga. Students were awarded 31 high school diplomas and 26 GED diplomas. Class leaders included the valedictorian from the Muscogee County Education Transition Center (ETC), the salutatorian from the Chatham County ETC, and the student with the highest GED score from the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC).

“I am so excited to see so many young people investing in their future,” said DJJ Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb. “DJJ is proud to offer educational opportunities that help our students thrive. We will continue to serve as a strong support system to all our graduates.”

Kareemah Hanifa, a youth advocate, reentry consultant, and adjunct professor at Life University, served as the commencement speaker. She shared her journey through the juvenile justice and adult prison systems to her current work as Director of the Chillon Project, which focuses on expanding higher education opportunities for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated students.

“I think it is important for young people to see someone who has been in their shoes,” said Hanifa. She faced two consecutive life sentences at the age of 15 and ultimately served 26 years in prison before having her sentence commuted.

Kareemah did not let incarceration stop her from pursuing an education. She holds an associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree in positive psychology. “Even though you’ve been incarcerated, academia is a game changer,” she said. “When you believe in yourself, and you have people around you who encourage you, the sky is the limit.”

DJJ awarded its largest number of high school and GED graduates during the ceremony.

“Our educators have a vested interest in each scholar,” said Dr. Letunya Walker, DJJ Deputy Superintendent of Schools. “To see our valedictorian, who only had half a credit when she came to us, work over a year and a half to get to this day is a testament to the hard work and dedication of DJJ educators.”

DJJ partners with the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to prepare students for a range of careers, including technical training through the Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. CTAE students earned 18 Technical Certificates of Credit (TCCs) in Nursery/Greenhouse, Prep Cook, Microsoft Word, and Salon and Spa Support.

DJJ facilities with graduates included Aaron Cohn, Bob Richards, Claxton, Crisp, DeKalb, Macon, Metro, Rockdale, Savannah, Terrell, and Waycross RYDCs, Atlanta, Augusta, Eastman, and Macon YDCs, and the Bibb, Chatham, and Muscogee County ETCs.

DJJ is the 181st school district in Georgia. GPA is the middle and high school, and Pathway to Success is the GED program within the school system. GPA and Pathway to Success are located at 28 campuses within DJJ’s RYDCs, YDCs, and ETCs across Georgia. DJJ operates GPA with a curriculum that meets the education standards set forth by the Georgia Department of Education for all public schools.

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The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves the state's justice-involved youth up to 21 years of age. The Department's mission is to transform young lives by providing evidence-based rehabilitative treatment services and supervision, strengthening youth and families' well-being, and fostering safe communities.