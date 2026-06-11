ASP INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING IN ASHDOWN

June 10, 2026

ASHDOWN, Ark. — At the request of the Ashdown Police Department (APD), Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are investigating a fatal shooting in Ashdown.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at around 6:30 a.m., officers with the APD and the Little River County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Brodie Lane in Ashdown.

When officers arrived, they found Derrick Burgess, 35, deceased near the carport of the residence from apparent gunshot wounds.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The deceased will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

Upon completion of the investigation, CID special agents will submit a case file to the Little River County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review and a determination regarding any potential criminal charges.