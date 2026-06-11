P1Mitigators℠ Launches Full-View Company Overview — Everything on One Page

Storm recovery firm publishes one-page overview covering all 11 trade specialties, AI-powered tools, insurance claim support, CRM and digital document hub

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P1Mitigators℠, a Jacksonville-based storm recovery and property restoration coordination firm, has published a comprehensive Full-View company overview page at P1Mitigators.com/full-view. The page consolidates every service, tool, credential, and capability the company offers into a single, scrollable reference — designed for homeowners, insurance professionals, contractors, and partner organizations.

"We got tired of people asking 'what all do you do?' and having to send them five different links," said David Saitta, founder of P1Mitigators and owner of Proxy1MEDIA LLC. "Now I just say — go to the Full-View page. It's all right there. Every trade, every tool, every certification, every partner. One page. Done."



What the Full-View Page Covers

→ 11 Trade Specialties — Hazardous tree removal, stump grinding, land clearing, roofing (re-roof & repairs), emergency tarping, fencing (all types), pavers & concrete, interior restoration, screen & porch enclosures, debris hauling, and landscaping. Each trade links to its dedicated service page with detailed scope information.

→ AI-Powered Scope Scanners — AiScopeSCANNER™ (general insurance claim analysis), InsureFENCE℠ (fencing-specific scope review), InsureROOFS℠ and → InsureTREES℠ (in development). These proprietary tools scan carrier Scope of Loss documents for missed line items, underscoped pricing, and code violations.

→ Estimators & Calculators — AI Fence Estimator (13-question survey with real-time pricing), Roofing Survey, Tree/Lot Estimator, Fence Calculator, and Payment Calculator — all available free at P1Mitigators.com with no signup required.

→ Field CRM & Estimating — Trade-specific field estimation platform with photo documentation, scope notes, area measurements, and admin-only invoice-style PDF generation with cost summaries and margin calculations.

→ Digital Document Hub — Contract signing, document uploads, insurance paperwork management, and executed copy downloads — fully mobile-friendly.

→ Insurance Claims Support — 6-step claims process guide, common mistakes education, dispute escalation paths, Florida statute references, and direct access to AI-powered claim review tools.

→ Partner Network — ContractorCREDS℠ (contractor credentialing), VendorAbuse℠ (dispute documentation), StormClaimContractors℠ (vetted contractor network), and TradesCORD℠ (multi-trade coordination platform, in development).

→ Service Areas — Jacksonville/Duval County, Northeast Florida, Louisiana Gulf Coast, and expanding markets.

→ Credentials — InterNACHI, FEMA, and Levelset certifications. Florida Workers' Compensation Exemption covering roofing and fence trades. B.S.B.A. from the University of Central Florida.



Why It Matters

The storm restoration industry is fragmented. Homeowners dealing with hurricane, hail, or wind damage often have to contact multiple contractors, navigate confusing insurance paperwork, and piece together information across dozens of websites. P1Mitigators built the Full-View page to eliminate that friction — putting every answer on one page so property owners, adjusters, and partner contractors can see the full scope of what's available before making a single phone call.

The page is optimized for mobile devices and includes direct links to every tool, service page, and contact method. It is accessible at p1mitigators.com/full-view.



About P1Mitigators

P1Mitigators℠ is a storm recovery, restoration, and full-scope project management company serving Jacksonville FL, Northeast Florida, Louisiana, and expanding markets. The company coordinates emergency tarping, hazardous tree removal, roofing, fencing, concrete, land clearing, debris hauling, and Xactimate-based insurance claim documentation.

P1Mitigators is owned and marketed by Proxy1MEDIA LLC and operates alongside ContractorCREDS℠ (contractor credentialing), StormClaimContractors℠ (vetted contractor network), and VendorABUSE℠ (contractor dispute documentation).

Founder David Saitta holds InterNACHI, FEMA, and Levelset certifications, a Florida Workers' Compensation Exemption covering roofing and fence trades, and a B.S.B.A. from the University of Central Florida.



Contact

David Saitta

P1Mitigators℠ / Proxy1MEDIA LLC

Phone: 904-891-8435

Toll Free: (800) 306-1065

Email: Help@P1Mitigators.com

Web: P1Mitigators.com/full-view



P1Mitigators℠, AiScopeSCANNER™, InsureFENCE℠, InsureROOFS℠, InsureTREES℠, ContractorCREDS℠, TradesCORD℠, StormClaimContractors℠, and VendorABUSE℠ are service marks of Proxy1MEDIA LLC.

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#RoofRepairFL

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#TreeRemovalFL

#FieldCRM

#DigitalDocumentHub

#VendorAbuse

#Proxy1MEDIA

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