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Medical Detachment prepare for Exercise Desert Forge 2026

HAWTHORNE, Nev.—Soldiers assigned to the Nevada Army National Guard Medical Detachment are training during Exercise Desert Forge 2026 to strengthen their ability to provide medical support and emergency response capabilities in realistic field conditions. Throughout the exercise, the unit will train on medical evacuation procedures, triage operations, and mass casualty response scenarios while working alongside the 991st Aviation Troop Command to conduct air medical evacuation training. The Medical Detachment plays a vital role in maintaining soldier readiness by providing preventative care, monitoring the health of personnel, and ensuring rapid response to medical emergencies. “Our goal is to quickly get people back out there as safely as possible,” said 2nd Lt. Zariel Jordan, a 70B Health Services Administrator assigned to the Medical Detachment. “Giving them preventative care helps them stay battle-ready and helps us prevent as much as possible before issues become more serious.”

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Medical Detachment prepare for Exercise Desert Forge 2026

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