Building Project Leadership from Within

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Fort Worth District continues to strengthen its project delivery capabilities, with eight employees earning the globally recognized Project Management Professional certification since January. Five of the newly certified employees are from the civil works programs and project management branch, while three represent other district offices. The accomplishment reflects the district’s commitment to professional development, technical excellence and delivering high-quality projects to stakeholders across Texas and beyond.

“This brings the civil branch up to 50% PMP qualified personnel ready to deliver efficiently on the Nation’s water development needs,” said Mark Hermann, Civil Works Chief for the Fort Worth District’s Programs and Project Management Division.

The PMP certification, administered by the Project Management Institute, is considered one of the highest standards in the project management profession and validates expertise in leadership, scheduling, budgeting, risk management and project execution.

For an organization like the Fort Worth District, where teams manage complex civil works, military construction and environmental projects, having additional PMP-certified professionals enhances the district’s ability to execute projects efficiently while balancing cost, schedule and scope requirements. The certification also reinforces standardized project management practices that improve collaboration and communication across multidisciplinary teams.

The achievement is especially significant because the PMP exam is widely regarded as rigorous and demanding. Candidates must document years of project management experience, complete formal training and successfully pass a comprehensive examination focused on leadership, business environment and project execution principles.

“Getting the PMP certification was important to me as it equips me with a proven roadmap for delivering successful projects,” said Matt Kennedy, a program manager with the Fort Worth District’s Emergency Management Division. “It enhances my ability to maximize value, apply PMP tools and techniques and lead projects with greater consistency, efficiency and confidence.”

Within the Corps of Engineers, project management is central to mission success. From overseeing infrastructure modernization to managing water resource initiatives and military construction efforts, certified project managers help ensure projects are delivered safely, efficiently and in alignment with stakeholder expectations. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers actively supports PMP development through training opportunities and continuing education programs designed to strengthen the project management workforce.

The addition of eight newly certified PMP professionals provides several long-term benefits to the Fort Worth District, including stronger project oversight, improved risk management and increased organizational efficiency. Industry research has shown that organizations with formal project management practices are better positioned to reduce costs, improve delivery timelines and maintain consistency across projects.

“I earned my PMP certification through self-study, which made the achievement especially meaningful to me,” said Nariman Hishan, a project coordinator with the Fort Worth District’s Programs and Project Management Division. “More than just a credential, it represents a commitment to continuous learning and professional growth. The PMP has strengthened my understanding of project management best practices and reinforced my ability to manage scope, schedule, budget, risk, and stakeholder expectations effectively.”

The certifications also support workforce development and leadership growth within the district. PMP-certified employees gain expertise in predictive, agile and hybrid management approaches, allowing teams to adapt to evolving project requirements and mission demands.

As the Fort Worth District continues delivering critical infrastructure and engineering solutions, the achievement underscores the organization’s investment in its people and its dedication to maintaining a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting future challenges. The success of these eight employees highlights a culture of continuous learning and professional excellence that ultimately benefits project partners, stakeholders and the communities served by the district.