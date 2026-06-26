Polsinelli takes command of 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing welcomed Col. Angela M. Polsinelli as its 10th commander during a Change of Command ceremony June 26, 2026, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

During the ceremony, Col. Jordan P. Norman relinquished command of the 521st AMOW to Polsinelli, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility.

Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, presided over the ceremony, emphasizing the wing’s critical role in synchronizing air mobility operations across four combatant commands.

“You took that complex mission set and elevated it to a flexible power projection platform that has earned back-to-back Meritorious Units Awards,” Cole said, addressing Norman. “You didn’t just meet expectations, you shattered them.”

During Norman's tenure, the wing moved 418,000 passengers and 200,000 tons of cargo in support of more than 49,000 missions across the U.S. European, U.S. African and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility.

“Numbers don’t move cargo, statistics don’t fix airplanes and metrics don’t save lives – Airmen do,” Norman said. “I want to focus on the Airmen of the 521st AMOW and their herculean efforts over the last two years to keep the lifeblood of American airpower flowing.”

Under Norman's command, the wing overcame a 200% operational surge while supporting major combat, contingency and humanitarian operations. Those efforts included Operation Enduring Welcome, Operation Midnight Hammer, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Epic Fury, the first time in AMOW history the wing was assigned aircraft.

“Colonel Polsinelli, as I look at this formation, I’m filled with absolute confidence,” Norman said. “These Airmen are battle tested. I know that you will lead them with passion and they’ll move mountains for you, as they have for me.”

Echoing Norman's confidence, Cole pointed to Polsinelli's extensive operational, command and staff experience, describing her as uniquely prepared to assume command of the 521st AMOW.

“It’s natural for all of us as followers to wonder about the resume of our leaders,” Cole said. “I guarantee you, she is our best.”

Previously, Polsinelli commanded the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. There, she oversaw five squadrons across 21 operating locations that fulfilled global taskings as U.S. Air Force Air Advisors, Air Mobility Liaison Officers and Air Mobility Operations experts.

“I’ve been watching you from afar in the global air mobility support system enterprise for the past few years,” Polsinelli said. “I’ve seen you excel beyond all expectations, accelerating the rapid global mobility that our nation relies on.”

Polsinelli will oversee two groups, eight squadrons and 16 locations across 13 countries spanning more than 5,000 miles, providing the command and control that underpins the global air mobility support system.

“I’m thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to command such a hardworking and talented group of Airmen,” Polsinelli said. “Your efforts are always at the forefront of operations and the joint force truly depends on you.”