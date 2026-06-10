Committee Advances Commonsense Land Policies

Today, the House Committee on Natural Resources favorably reported legislation that will initiate a land exchange to benefit a tribal community, support military preparedness and allow mineral leases in Carlsbad, N.M., to boost energy production. Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) issued the following statement in response:

“House Committee on Natural Resources Republicans are committed to commonsense land management policies. Today’s markup reported bills that will authorize energy leases in the mineral-rich City of Carlsbad, New Mexico, expand a valuable military training ground in Arizona and empower an Indian tribe to steward culturally significant lands in California. I look forward to working with the sponsors to advance these bills in the House.”

Background

H.R. 3925, the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Land Exchange Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.), will authorize a land exchange between the U.S. Forest Service and the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation to improve land management and tribal stewardship.

H.R. 7882, introduced by U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.), authorizes the Bureau of Land Management to lease federal mineral estates underneath the City of Carlsbad, N.M. This will allow for increased energy production and generate new revenues for the state and federal government.

H.R. 8686, introduced by U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), withdraws and reserves approximately 22,000 acres of public land adjacent to the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground for military purposes, allowing for expanded surface safety zones and enabling advanced parachute system testing at higher altitudes.

H.R. 3276, the Local Communities & Bird Habitat Stewardship Act of 2025, introduced by U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), codifies the Urban Bird Treaty Program at existing funding levels through fiscal year 2033.