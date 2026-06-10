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Highway 9 Multi-Use Trail Presentation Available

A meeting was held on June 4, 2026 to discuss the multi-use trail project along highway 9 connecting Fairplay to Alma and eventually to Breckenridge. For those unable to attend, please review the presentation here: Park County Multi-Use Trail Presentation June 4

Feedback, comments, and suggestions can be sent to Jared McQueer, Public Works Project Manager, at Jared.McQueer@parkcountyco.gov

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Highway 9 Multi-Use Trail Presentation Available

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