Suspects Sought in Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery in Northeast.

On Monday, April 27, 2026, at approximately 8:20 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast. The suspect snatched property from the victim and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera nearby and can be seen in the following video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to ​$1,000​ to anyone who provides information that leads to the ​arrest and indictment​ of the person or persons responsible for a ​crime​ committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26055913

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