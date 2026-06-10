MPD Arrests Suspect in a Southwest Gun Offense
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an offense involving a firearm that occurred in March.
On Thursday, March 5, 2026, at approximately 12:05 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the intersection of Irvington Street and Ivanhoe Street, Southwest, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims or property damage.
On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Antonio McNeil, of Southwest, DC. McNeil was charged with Endangerment with a Firearm.
CCN: 26028983
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