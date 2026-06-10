Suspects Sought in Assault and Robbery in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a robbery and aggravated assault that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at approximately 9:02 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of an assault in the unit block of Banner Lane, Northwest. The suspects and the victim were engaged in an argument when one of the suspects brandished a firearm and struck the victim with the firearm before the other suspects began assaulting the victim. During the assault, one of the suspects took the victim's property. The suspects fled prior to the police arriving. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim, an adult female, to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the suspects were captured by a nearby security camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26075504

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