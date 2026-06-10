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House Resolution 548 Printer's Number 3504

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors

HADDOCK, GUENST, MAJOR, MIHALEK, BRENNAN, SOLOMON, PROBST, CONKLIN, WAXMAN, PIELLI, HAMM, VENKAT, RIVERA, DOUGHERTY, HOHENSTEIN, SCHWEYER, ARMANINI, HOWARD, JAMES, DEASY, M. MACKENZIE, T. DAVIS, O'MARA, PASHINSKI, VEROBISH, HILL-EVANS, STEHR, DELOZIER, MADDEN, HANBIDGE, BANTA, DELLOSO, STEELE, MENTZER, MARCELL, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, MAYES, GALLAGHER, FLEMING, SHAFFER, CIRESI

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing June 12, 2026, as "Women Veterans Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Women Veterans Day (June 12, 2026)

Generated 06/10/2026 09:31 PM

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House Resolution 548 Printer's Number 3504

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