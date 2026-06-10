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House Resolution 500 Printer's Number 3154

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors

MEHAFFIE, FLEMING, BRENNAN, BURGOS, T. DAVIS, FREEMAN, GUENST, HARKINS, HOWARD, KHAN, McNEILL, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, VENKAT, BRIGGS, PASHINSKI, D. WILLIAMS, ROWE, CIRESI, O'MARA

Short Title

A Resolution designating the year of 2026 as the "80th Anniversary Year of the State YMCA of Pennsylvania Youth and Government Program" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

80th Anniversary Year of the State YMCA of Pennsylvania Youth and Government Program in Pennsylvania

Generated 06/10/2026 09:30 PM

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House Resolution 500 Printer's Number 3154

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