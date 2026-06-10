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House Resolution 499 Printer's Number 3309

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors

HILL-EVANS, PROBST, BELLMON, McNEILL, GUZMAN, WAXMAN, MAYES, PIELLI, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, GUENST, HOWARD, BRENNAN, BENHAM, HANBIDGE, STEELE, RIVERA, BOROWSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SAMUELSON, KINKEAD, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI, D. WILLIAMS, MADDEN, HOHENSTEIN, FLEMING, MENTZER, CIRESI, BOYD, CURRY

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2026, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in Pennsylvania in commemoration of June 19, 1865, the date on which slavery was abolished finally in all regions of the United States.

Memo Subject

A Resolution Recognizing June 19, 2026, as "Juneteenth" in Pennsylvania

Generated 06/10/2026 09:30 PM

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House Resolution 499 Printer's Number 3309

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