House Resolution 499 Printer's Number 3309

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors HILL-EVANS, PROBST, BELLMON, McNEILL, GUZMAN, WAXMAN, MAYES, PIELLI, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, GUENST, HOWARD, BRENNAN, BENHAM, HANBIDGE, STEELE, RIVERA, BOROWSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SAMUELSON, KINKEAD, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI, D. WILLIAMS, MADDEN, HOHENSTEIN, FLEMING, MENTZER, CIRESI, BOYD, CURRY

Short Title A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2026, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in Pennsylvania in commemoration of June 19, 1865, the date on which slavery was abolished finally in all regions of the United States.

Memo Subject A Resolution Recognizing June 19, 2026, as "Juneteenth" in Pennsylvania

Generated 06/10/2026 09:30 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.