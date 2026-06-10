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House Bill 2443 Printer's Number 3253

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors

MULLINS, RIGBY, DOUGHERTY, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, McNEILL, RIVERA, HANBIDGE, KAZEEM, FREEMAN, NEILSON, KUZMA, INGLIS, GALLAGHER, MAYES, MADDEN, M. BROWN, BRIGGS, GUENST, DALEY, BERNSTINE, CAUSER, BOROWSKI, M. MACKENZIE, BOYD, CONKLIN, CURRY, MUSTELLO, O'MARA, SOLOMON, BENNINGHOFF, TAKAC, CERRATO, SCOTT, WAXMAN, DONAHUE, FLEMING, SALISBURY, PUGH, SMITH-WADE-EL, DELLOSO, BASHLINE, KOSIEROWSKI, VEROBISH

Short Title

An Act providing for Child Victim Recovery Fee; establishing the Child Victim Recovery Fund; and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Memo Subject

Child Victim Recovery Fund

Generated 06/10/2026 09:30 PM

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House Bill 2443 Printer's Number 3253

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