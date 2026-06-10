House Bill 2460 Printer's Number 3375

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - 3274 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 27, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Laid on the table, May 6, 2026 First Consideration Rescinded, May 6, 2026 Reconsider the Vote by which the House Accepted the Report of the Game and Fisheries Committee that Contained House Bill 2460, May 6, 2026 (201-0) 3375 Reported as amended, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Laid on the table, May 6, 2026 Removed from table, June 10, 2026

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