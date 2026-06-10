House Bill 2460 Printer's Number 3375
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - 3274
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 27, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
|Laid on the table, May 6, 2026
|First Consideration Rescinded, May 6, 2026
|Reconsider the Vote by which the House Accepted the Report of the Game and Fisheries Committee that Contained House Bill 2460, May 6, 2026 (201-0)
|3375
|Reported as amended, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
|Laid on the table, May 6, 2026
|Removed from table, June 10, 2026
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