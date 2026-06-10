Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,305 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2460 Printer's Number 3375

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - 3274 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 27, 2026
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026
Laid on the table, May 6, 2026
First Consideration Rescinded, May 6, 2026
Reconsider the Vote by which the House Accepted the Report of the Game and Fisheries Committee that Contained House Bill 2460, May 6, 2026 (201-0)
3375 Reported as amended, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026
Laid on the table, May 6, 2026
Removed from table, June 10, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 2460 Printer's Number 3375

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.