House Bill 2307 Printer's Number 3040

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - House Bill 2307 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors KINKEAD, WAXMAN, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, INGLIS, PASHINSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, ABNEY Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in reimbursements by Commonwealth and between school districts, further providing for extraordinary special education program expenses. Memo Subject Special Education Contingency Fund Reform Actions 3040 Referred to EDUCATION, March 23, 2026 Reported as committed, April 28, 2026 First consideration, April 28, 2026 Laid on the table, April 28, 2026 Removed from table, June 10, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM

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