Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,306 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2307 Printer's Number 3040

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - House Bill 2307

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

KINKEAD, WAXMAN, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, INGLIS, PASHINSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, ABNEY

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in reimbursements by Commonwealth and between school districts, further providing for extraordinary special education program expenses.

Memo Subject

Special Education Contingency Fund Reform

Actions

3040 Referred to EDUCATION, March 23, 2026
Reported as committed, April 28, 2026
First consideration, April 28, 2026
Laid on the table, April 28, 2026
Removed from table, June 10, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 2307 Printer's Number 3040

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.