Fraud alert: Beware the “Veterans Savings Program” postcard scam

There is a new scam targeting Veterans. The latest tactic involves sending fraudulent postcards claiming you (or your spouse) are entitled to “extra VA benefits” or additional payments, including CHAMPVA, TRICARE, and dental coverage, regardless of a VA disability rating. Don’t fall for it.

These scammers claim to be affiliated with VA. They might instill a sense of urgency, pressuring you to contact them as soon as possible, or within five days. Their goal is to get you to call the number provided. Once you do, they will often use flattery and praise regarding your military service to gain trust. The scammer will attempt to obtain personal identifying information like your Social Security Number, bank account details or other sensitive information.

Never give this information over the phone or on the internet.

VA is monitoring the situation and urges you to remain vigilant against these fraudulent attempts to steal personal identifying information. You can help stop them:

Refuse to engage.

Do not call unverified numbers.

Hang up immediately if you are contacted by unsolicited numbers.

Common scam tactics

Unsolicited postcards, emails, texts or social media messages: Scammers will send communication claiming you qualify for extra VA benefits

Fake authority on calls or emails: Scammers may pretend to be VA officials and claim there’s a problem with your benefits or account.

Phishing attacks: Scammers may send emails or text messages that appear legitimate but are designed to steal personal information through malicious links or attachments.

Payment requests: Scammers might demand payment using unconventional and untraceable payment methods, such as gift cards, wire transfers, bitcoin or prepaid debit cards.

Social media interactions: Scammers may try to build trust through social media messages or friend requests, only to exploit that trust for their own financial gain.

How to protect yourself

Never share any personal or financial information with unverified contacts.

Don’t act on urgent requests from people you don’t know. Legitimate VA communications will not pressure you to respond immediately or provide sensitive information.

If you receive a suspicious postcard, email, text or call, do not call the number provided or click on any links.

Always verify the sender’s identity; when in doubt, call VA directly at 1-800-827-1000.

Be cautious on social media. Ignore friend requests or messages from people you don’t know or recognize.

If something seems wrong

If you miss a VA benefits payment, notice a discrepancy, or suspect suspicious activity with your direct deposit, contact VA right away at 1-800-827-1000.

If you suspect you have experienced fraud, you can find out more and report to the appropriate agency at VSAFE.gov or by calling 1-833-38V-SAFE.

Don’t fall for these scams!

Staying vigilant and recognizing the warning signs is the best way to keep your personal information safe. For more information on how to protect yourself, visit VA News and VBA’s fraud prevention online.

Your information and your benefits are valuable. Let’s work together to outsmart scammers and keep your hard-earned benefits secure.