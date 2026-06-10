NJ TRANSIT ADVANCES ONGOING MODERNIZATION OF CUSTOMER COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

June 10, 2026

NEWARK, NJ — NJ TRANSIT has taken a significant step in the next phase of its customer communication technology improvements to better deliver real-time information and system status across all of its communications channels to enhance customer experience. A Request For Information (RFI) has been issued seeking information from companies that provide real-time transit communications systems. By studying the most current available technologies within the industry, NJ TRANSIT will learn more about existing capabilities to inform a scope of work for a forthcoming procurement process. This effort will ultimately lead to a unified customer communications platform capable of utilizing modern technology to increase accuracy, efficiency, timeliness, and consistency of customer communications across the statewide transit system.

“Like systems at many companies and agencies around the globe, NJ TRANSIT’s customer communication tools were developed over decades often as independent, disparate systems. This requires significant manual intervention across multiple systems to provide the most consistent, up-to-date information,” NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri said. “Technology solutions exist today that make it possible for us to deliver consistently accurate, unified, real-time information to customers, regardless of the communication channel our customers rely on for information. We are committed to delivering a solution for our customers that transforms the way we communicate travel information.”

The RFI asks companies to share information regarding commercially available platforms, custom-developed systems and innovative ways to integrate these systems using Artificial Intelligence and other tools to provide customers with a single source of accurate and timely information regarding train and bus status, across multiple platforms including NJ TRANSIT’s mobile app, website, email and text alerts, digital station signage and more.

Currently, NJ TRANSIT disseminates customer communications through multiple systems including:

Station and onboard digital signage

DepartureVision and MyBus systems

Mobile applications

Websites and microsites

SMS and push notifications

Email alerts

Social media platforms

Real-time data feeds and third-party data feeds

Public address and operational messaging systems.

This RFI advances the ongoing modernization already underway and unifies these systems into an authoritative source providing accurate, up-to-date information to customers consistently and simultaneously across all communication channels. The new platform will be capable of supporting real-time operational communications, improving consistency and speed of customer messaging and enhancing accessibility and multilingual communications. The agency also seeks to build the new system in a way that can readily be updated and expanded to accommodate growth and future needs.

The RFI is being issued solely for informational purposes to enable NJ TRANSIT to study and develop the best solution(s) for its needs at a reasonable cost. The deadline for submissions is September 17, 2026. NJ TRANSIT plans to host an industry day in August for interested parties to provide an overview of the project and the process and timeline. Once that process is completed, the agency will commence a more formal procurement process. NJ TRANSIT expects to award a final contract to create the new system in 2027.

The Unified Customer Communications System project follows on the heels of NJ TRANSIT’s launch of a completely redesigned mobile app, and a $3 billion Fleet Modernization program, in which the agency approved the purchase of 374 new Multilevel III train cars to fully replace its aging fleet, and since 2018 has received more than 1,000 new buses with authorization to purchase 1,400 additional buses. The fleet is expected to be fully modernized by 2031, for the first time in NJ TRANSIT’s 40-year history.

For information on how to obtain a copy of the RFI, see NJ TRANSIT’s Procurement Calendar: https://www.njtransit.com/procurement/calendar

About NJ TRANSIT

NJ TRANSIT is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 264 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and through Access Link paratransit service. It is the third largest transit system in the country with 165 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.