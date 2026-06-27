June 26, 2026

NEWARK, NJ – The following is a joint statement from NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri and Amtrak President Roger Harris:

We are pleased to announce that NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak are moving forward with initial construction for the Sawtooth Bridges Replacement Project. This $133 million Federal-State Partnership grant for “enabling components” will support critical improvements along the Northeast Corridor, delivering long-term reliability and operational benefits for more than 200,000 daily customers. The Sawtooth Bridges Project will ultimately replace infrastructure that is nearly 120 years old and is one of several components in a series of transformative investments designed to strengthen the nation’s busiest passenger rail corridor.

Today’s announcement is another example of NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak’s joint commitment to improving service for our customers, and it comes just a few short months after welcoming the first train over the new Portal North Bridge earlier this year. Amtrak has also applied for $3 billion more in federal funding that would be used to advance additional rail infrastructure upgrades for the region, including future construction funding for the Sawtooth Bridges Project.

Our partnership extends well beyond capital infrastructure. NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak have also worked closely together to ensure a seamless travel experience during the FIFA World Cup, coordinating operations and maintaining railroad infrastructure to keep passengers moving safely and reliably. That collaboration has contributed to the successful movement of more than 185,000 customers to and from the stadium over the tournament’s first four matches. Both agencies remain committed to delivering that same high level of service throughout the remaining matches and continuing our successful partnership to benefit commuters and intercity rail passengers beyond the tournament’s final whistle.

About NJ TRANSIT

NJ TRANSIT is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 264 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and through Access Link paratransit service. It is the third largest transit system in the country with 165 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.