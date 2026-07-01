NJ TRANSIT JULY 4th HOLIDAY SERVICE INFORMATION

July 1, 2026

NEWARK, NJ – NJ TRANSIT is celebrating the nation’s 250th Independence Day with “early getaway” rail and bus service beginning on Thursday, July 2, to help customers get a head start on their holiday.

IMPORTANT NOTE: On July 4th, beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will not be permitted on board train/bus/light rail. This policy will be strictly enforced. Customers will see increased police presence on the transit system statewide.

Thursday, July 2:

NJ TRANSIT rail, bus and light rail service will operate on a regular weekday schedule with the following enhancements:

From approximately 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., extra outbound trains will operate from Penn Station New York, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal. As a result, select trains on the Main/Bergen Couty/Port Jervis, Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast and Raritan Valley Lines will be cancelled. Visit njtransit.com or see rail timetables for details.

Extra buses will operate from the Port Authority Bus Terminal on more than two dozen bus routes starting around noon. Visit njtransit.com for details or click HERE .

Newark Light Rail, River LINE and Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on regular weekday schedules.

Friday, July 3:

Rail: Trains will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule. On the Port Jervis Line, Train 88 (4:05 p.m. departure from Port Jervis) will operate. (Train 88 will also operate on Sunday, July 5.)

Bus:

Most North and Central New Jersey bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule while South Jersey bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. Check the bus holiday guide for complete details.

Light Rail:

Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule.

River LINE will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a regular weekday schedule

Independence Day, Saturday, July 4:

Rail:

Trains will operate on a weekend schedule on all lines. See njtransit.com for complete schedules for details.

Bus:

Most bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule. Customers are advised to check their timetables or visit njtransit.com for schedule information. NOTE: buses may be subject to detours and service delays for 4th of July events and parades through various towns. See njtransit.com for details.

Light Rail:

Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule.

River LINE will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate a modified weekend schedule all day as described below.

On July 4 th , Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will be temporarily suspended between Liberty State Park and Newport Station due to July 4 th festivities in Jersey City.

Beginning at 5:00 a.m. the following adjustments will be made:

Light rail trains from 8 th Street and West Side Avenue will operate north to Liberty State Park station where they will terminate and return to 8 th Street and West Side Avenue, respectively.

Light rail trains from Tonnelle Avenue and Hoboken Terminal will operate to Newport Station where they will terminate and return to Tonnelle Avenue and Hoboken Terminal respectively.

Shuttle trains from Tonnelle Avenue will operate to Hoboken Terminal and return to Tonnelle Avenue.

All services during this adjustment will operate every 15 minutes.

Important Parking Note: During this time there will be no parking in the Liberty State Park Light Rail Station North (Monthly) Parking Lot.

All customers traveling from Hoboken and Newport to Exchange Place are strongly advised to use PATH.

Customers who don’t plan to attend the festival are strongly advised not to travel toward Exchange Place as they will experience significant vehicle and pedestrian congestion.

Customers are strongly encouraged to buy roundtrip tickets in advance of the fireworks event.

Sunday, July 5:

Sunday, July 5 is a World Cup match day. Please see service adjustments HERE.

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About NJ TRANSIT

NJ TRANSIT is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 264 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and through Access Link paratransit service. It is the third largest transit system in the country with 165 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.