Derby Barracks / Arrest / Brighton
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5003153
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/09/2026@ approximately 1256 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad Street in the Village of Island Pond
VIOLATION:
- First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x 2
- Offense committed within the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Dwayne Calloway
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a late report of a family fight that occurred in the early hours 05/21/2026 from a residence located on Railroad Street in the Village of Island Pond, VT. Investigation revealed Calloway attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member while in the presence of a minor. Calloway was located shortly after in the Town of St. Johnsbury and taken into custody without incident by Troopers out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Calloway was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Calloway was later ordered to be held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/10/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Essex County
LODGED - LOCATION: Norther State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper James Gallup
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
802-334-8881
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