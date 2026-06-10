Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,307 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Arrest / Brighton

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5003153

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                            

STATION: Derby                       

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/09/2026@ approximately 1256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad Street in the Village of Island Pond  

VIOLATION:

  1. First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x 2
  2. Offense committed within the presence of a child

 

ACCUSED: Dwayne Calloway                                                

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a late report of a family fight that occurred in the early hours 05/21/2026 from a residence located on Railroad Street in the Village of Island Pond, VT. Investigation revealed Calloway attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member while in the presence of a minor. Calloway was located shortly after in the Town of St. Johnsbury and taken into custody without incident by Troopers out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Calloway was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Calloway was later ordered to be held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/10/2026 at 1230 hours 

COURT: Essex County 

LODGED - LOCATION:  Norther State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper James Gallup

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Arrest / Brighton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.