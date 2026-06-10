Derby Barracks / Arrest / Brighton

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5003153

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/09/2026@ approximately 1256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad Street in the Village of Island Pond

VIOLATION:

First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x 2 Offense committed within the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Dwayne Calloway

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a late report of a family fight that occurred in the early hours 05/21/2026 from a residence located on Railroad Street in the Village of Island Pond, VT. Investigation revealed Calloway attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member while in the presence of a minor. Calloway was located shortly after in the Town of St. Johnsbury and taken into custody without incident by Troopers out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Calloway was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Calloway was later ordered to be held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/10/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Essex County

LODGED - LOCATION: Norther State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper James Gallup

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881