PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Evergy Missouri Metro CCN Request -- pr-26-72

Press Release FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- May 15, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-26-72 JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) set an intervention deadline of May 29, 2026 , in a case filed by Evergy Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro seeking a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to construct a 440-megawatt simple-cycle gas turbine electric generating facility in Nodaway County, Missouri.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov ) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov ). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission. ###

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