DeLaRosa Reflects on Successful Spring Legislative Session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Margaret DeLaRosa, D-Lombard, wraps up this year’s spring legislative session by passing significant reforms to provide relief for working families and build a brighter future for Illinois.

“After several long nights passing bills on the House floor, hearing from expert witnesses in committees, and collaborating with my colleagues through it all, we’ve officially adjourned for the summer,” said DeLaRosa. “I’ve learned a lot my first year of session, and I look forward to continuing the hard work back at home.”

DeLaRosa sponsored and passed a couple of important bills this year, primarily focused on safety. House Bill 4361 streamlines the process of achieving certification for building inspectors to enhance our ability to ensure buildings are up to code. And, House Bill 4768 allows state entities to prohibit the use of low-speed electronic bicycles on any path within state jurisdiction, prioritizing pedestrian safety, as well as the safety of manual cyclists.

In addition to her own legislation, DeLaRosa co-sponsored, supported, and helped pass a number of significant bills—from cracking down on fraud schemes and junk fees, to adding protections from aggressive debt collection actions, to expanding educational opportunities across the state.

“I’m proud of what I have accomplished this year. It has been a joy to pass legislation that I know will benefit Illinois. I’ll be back in the district for the summer, where I’m excited to have productive conversations in our community, especially at some of the great events we have lined up. I hope to see you there!” said DeLaRosa.