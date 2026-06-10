TDC Budget Workshop and Special Meeting Planned
TDC Budget Workshop and Special Meeting Planned
The Walton County TDC will hold a budget workshop on June 16, 2026, at 9 a.m. at the South Walton Annex. Upon conclusion of the workshop, the TDC will hold a special meeting to discuss the community event sponsorship and marketing event grant reimbursement programs. The public is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Walton County Tourism Department at (850) 267-1216.
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