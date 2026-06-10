Preliminary survey results show public...

Dover, Del. June 10, 2026 – The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA), in partnership with the University of Delaware’s Center for Applied Demography & Survey Research (CADSR), is conducting a statewide survey to understand public attitudes toward housing affordability, housing supply, homelessness, and housing-related policies.

The preliminary findings of the survey of roughly 400 Delaware residents reveal that housing availability and affordability are major concerns and that Delawareans overwhelmingly believe housing should be a priority for state and local leaders.

Preliminary results show:

Residents support expanding housing options by increasing supply and diversifying housing stock.

Residents are concerned about the next generation and lack confidence that young people will be able to afford to live in their communities in the future.

Affordable housing is viewed as part of the solution to homelessness. Respondents generally believe increasing affordable housing would help reduce homelessness across the state.

73% of respondents believe their communities have not invested enough in affordable housing.

Large majorities believe there is an insufficient supply of housing for key populations, including people with low incomes (80%), people with moderate incomes (57%), smaller households (72%), and older adults seeking to downsize (56%).

66% of respondents believe supporting first-time homebuyers should be a high priority of community leaders.

“Since I took office, I have said that every family deserves access to affordable housing. This preliminary data shows that a majority of Delawareans feel the same way. Housing is a human right,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “I thank DSHA and the University of Delaware for conducting this survey to provide hard facts on what our residents see as problems and solutions to the housing crisis in Delaware.”

“The people have spoken. The preliminary findings of this survey provide valuable information that supports our work to increase housing supply and decrease homelessness in Delaware,” said DSHA Director Matthew Heckles. “We look forward to seeing the final results from UD and using this data to support practical solutions that will make a difference in the First State.”

This initial analysis of the survey represents a snapshot of current data and is subject to revision. UD and DSHA will release final results when the survey concludes.