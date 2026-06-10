DUI Task Force focusing on impaired driving during Lander Brewfest

LANDER, Wyo – The Fremont County DUI Task Force will patrol for impaired drivers from Friday, June 12, through Saturday, June 13, during the annual Lander Brewfest.

“Brew Fest is a time to enjoy great beverages, great company and our community. We encourage everyone attending to plan ahead by choosing a designated driver, using SafeRide, or arranging a safe ride home. A little planning can prevent a tragedy and help ensure everyone gets home safely,” said Chief Kelly Waugh of the Lander Police Department.

There have been five impaired driving fatalities in Fremont County in 2026.

The last task force operation in 2026 (Memorial Day weekend) yielded 327 traffic stops and five arrests of impaired drivers in Fremont County.

Law enforcement officers remind everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear a seat belt.

SafeRide operates on weekends in Lander and Riverton, and will be at Brewfest, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782). Rides are free.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.