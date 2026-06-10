Lunch & Learn Program at Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden postponed

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts (MOCA) is announcing that the Lunch & Learn program, I Ka Uhiwai o Ke Koʻolau, originally scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026, at Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden, has been postponed.

The program will be rescheduled for July or August 2026, with a new date and registration information to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Lunch & Learn event will feature artist Kaili Chun and researcher Kaʻiminaʻauao Kahikina in a discussion of I Ka Uhiwai o Ke Koʻolau, a site-specific public art installation located within Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden. The installation features four corten steel viewing portals aligned with significant Koʻolau landmarks and their stories, including Konahuanui, Puʻu Lanihuli, Keahiakahoe, and the sacred waters of Hiʻilaniwai.

Part of the Wahi Pana: Storied Places public art initiative, the artwork connects sites across Oʻahu with Native Hawaiian moʻolelo through contemporary artistic expression. Through the practice of kilo, or careful observation, participants will be invited to deepen their understanding of the histories, stories, and cultural significance embedded within the Koʻolau landscape.

While the event has been postponed, visitors are encouraged to experience I Ka Uhiwai o Ke Koʻolau during regular operating hours at Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden. The installation remains open and accessible to the public, offering an opportunity to engage with the work and its connections to the Koʻolau landscape at their own pace.

Additional information, including the new event date and RSVP details, will be shared once available.

For more information about the artwork and the Wahi Pana: Storied Places initiative, visit wahipana.com.

MOCA appreciates the public’s understanding and continued interest in this educational and cultural program.

—PAU—