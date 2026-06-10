Bowhead Unveils Updates to the Bowhead RX Adventure-E Bike Advancing Performance, Control, and overall Capability

The new RX updates reinforce Bowhead's commitment to continuous innovation and dedication to excellence in the quality and rider experience of its bikes.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowhead Design Corporation today announced its 2026 updates to the Bowhead RX (tm) Adventure-E Bike, its adaptive performance platform, introducing a series of enhancements designed to elevate power delivery, suspension performance, and overall rider experience.Built on years of research and rider feedback, the latest RX updates reinforce Bowhead’s commitment to continuous innovation - delivering meaningful improvements while maintaining the versatility and accessibility that define the bike.“When we introduced the RX in 2022 it was the first adaptive mountain bike in the world to provide riders with the true-feel experience of mountain and gravel riding and racing. Coupling our award-winning engineering behind the Bowhead ReachTM with the physicality of hand cycling the RX provides an unmatched rider experience” said Christian Bagg, Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder of Bowhead. “The 2026 updates are a result of Bowhead’s continual pursuit of excellence in the quality and rider experience of its bikes.”Enhanced Power and ResponsivenessThe new RX features increased system torque and refined responsiveness, delivering stronger, more intuitive assistance on steep climbs and technical terrain. These updates provide riders with improved control and confidence across a wide range of riding conditions.Introduction of Bowhead MoFlo™ Suspension SystemA key highlight of the 2026 updates is the introduction of the Bowhead MoFlo™ Suspension System, available as an upgrade option. Designed with advanced anti-dive geometry and floating caliper technology, MoFlo minimizes brake jack and keeps the front suspension active under braking. The result is improved traction, stability, and rider confidence - particularly on steep descents and technical trails.Refined System IntegrationThe RX is now driven by the all-new Bosch Gen 5 Smart System, with updates to system integration and rider interface that provide a smoother, more intuitive experience. From power delivery to user interaction, the RX continues to evolve with a focus on seamless performance in partnership with an industry leader.Expanded Battery ConfigurationsNew battery options increase range and flexibility, supporting everything from daily training sessions to long-distance exploration. Dual battery configurations enable extended ride times while maintaining a balanced, low center of gravity. Options include 500Wh Bosch PowerTubes, or 750Wh PowerTubes. This new generation RX is designed to accommodate two batteries, and the system seamlessly pulls from them evenly.A Bike Designed to EvolveThe Bowhead RX remains a highly adaptable platform, with a range of component options and upgrade paths that allow riders to tailor their setup over time. The 2026 updates further expand this flexibility, ensuring the RX continues to meet the needs of riders at every stage of their journey.“The RX has always been about progression – built on the helping riders go further, push harder, and explore more,” said Sally Stanier, Bikes Product Marketing Manager at Bowhead. “These updates reflect that mission, bringing more capability, control, and customization to every ride.”The updated Bowhead RX is available now, with configurations starting at $19,999 USD.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.