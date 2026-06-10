Bowhead Introduces the MoFlo Suspension System for Unparalled Performance of their Reach, RX, and Ranger Adaptive Bikes

Bowhead Design Corporation's new MoFlo Suspension System that improves high-speed stability, increase wheel travel, and refines anti-dive geometry.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowhead Design Corporation, the global leader in adaptive off-road bikes, announces the launch and pre-order availability of the Bowhead MoFlo (™) Suspension System. The result of two years of rigorous development and four generations of prototypes, the MoFlo represents Bowhead’s most advanced front suspension system to date, engineered specifically for the Bowhead RX (™), Bowhead Reach (™), and Bowhead Ranger(™) adaptive bikes.The MoFlo delivers a massive leap in technical trail performance, offering > 50% increase in wheel travel (from 75mm to 115mm). This provides riders with unmatched small-bump compliance and high-speed stability.To combat traction loss on steep, technical descents, the MoFlo features an innovative floating brake mount and refined anti-dive geometry. This active braking system ensures that the linkage and articulation remain completely free to absorb impacts even under heavy braking, allowing riders to maintain ultimate control when it matters most.“The wheelchair and adaptive bike markets have long been dominated by products that are just good enough, but that’s not how we do things at Bowhead,” said Christian Bagg, Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder of Bowhead. “With the MoFlo, we listened to our riders who are pushing adaptive riding to the absolute limit. We inverted the shock architecture to protect the air valves from debris and put the adjustment knobs right where the rider can reach them on the fly. It’s an uncompromising system that allows you to fine-tune your ride without even getting off the bike.”Engineered for Performance and Rider Ergonomics:• Active Braking Technology: Floating brake mounts minimize brake jack, keeping traction glued to the trail on steep terrain.• Massive Travel Boost: Upgraded to 115mm of vertical travel to level out roots, rocks, and harsh braking bumps.• On-the-Fly Tuning: Inverted shock orientation places controls in an ergonomic position, making it easy to adjust compression or check air pressure on the trail.• Enhanced Clearances: Optimized architecture provides extra hand clearance (grip-to-tire) on the RX and increased ground clearance across all models.• Industry-Standard Reliability: Built around a 210x55 inline shock configuration, ensuring robust performance and easy long-term serviceability.Packages, Pricing, and AvailabilityThe MoFlo Suspenion System is available for pre-order on Bowhead’s website, with initial units scheduled to begin shipping in late June 2026. Bowhead is offering three distinct performance packages:• Base Package ($2,499 USD): Features the X-Fusion O2 Pro R inline shock (Available late-June 2026).• Upgrade Package ($3,099 USD): Features the highly adjustable Cane Creek AIR IL (Available mid-June 2026).• Premium Package ($3,199 USD): Features the Cane Creek COIL IL, marking the first time a linear, fade-free coil option is available for the front end of a Bowhead (Available late-June 2026).Compatibility NoticeThe MoFlo system is exclusively compatible with the Bowhead FLOW ™ Bearing Front End. Current Reach and Ranger riders utilizing a Bushing Front End will require a full front-end upgrade. Reach and Ranger riders already utilizing the FLOW Bearing Front End can integrate the system with a $499 USD retrofit geometry bundle (Uprights, Kingpin, and Articulation Plate).The Bowhead MoFlo Suspension System is available for pre-order today at www.bowheadcorp.com

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