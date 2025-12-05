aqua cloud Named the 2025 Leading AI-Powered Test Management SaaS Platform

NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acquisition International's prestigious SaaS-ies Awards recognized aqua cloud GmbH as the Best AI-Powered Test Management SaaS Platform 2025 in Germany. This recognition is a result of aqua cloud's commitment to transforming software testing through innovative AI capabilities that deliver measurable efficiency gains for QA teams worldwide. The SaaS-ies Awards celebrate excellence in the software-as-a-service industry. Let’s see what it means for aqua cloud.Revolutionizing Test Management with AIaqua cloud has established itself as the best AI-powered Test Management SaaS platform by addressing the core challenges QA professionals face daily. Traditional test management approaches consume 40 to 50% of QA team time on maintenance overhead, leaving little room for actual testing. aqua completely changes this equation through AI-driven automation that reduces test maintenance by up to 95%.The AI Copilot generates comprehensive test cases in seconds rather than hours. It achieves 98% faster test case creation compared to manual methods. This is far beyond generic AI. aqua's domain-trained AI understands testing concepts and project context, delivering relevant suggestions that require minimal to no adjustment. Teams report saving more than 12 hours weekly per tester after implementing the platform.Aqua’s Comprehensive Featuresaqua cloud integrates test management, requirements management, and defect tracking in one unified platform. It eliminates the need for disconnected tools and chaotic workflow. With aqua, QA managers gain instant visibility into testing status, coverage metrics, and quality trends through customizable dashboards that generate executive reports in minutes instead of hours.Teams can update reusable components once and see changes reflected everywhere, with the nested test case feature. Powerful search capabilities find any test case, requirement, or defect in seconds. Visual traceability matrices show which requirements have test coverage and reveal gaps instantly.aqua cloud's Capture integration records test execution with video, screenshots, and technical details automatically. It saves teams approximately 15% of weekly man-hours. Developers receive complete context for every reported issue, and accelerate time-to-fix massively.Global Growth and Client SuccessThe award recognition comes as aqua cloud experiences a remarkable growth of 80% year-on-year expansion for 18 consecutive months, serving clients across more than 50 countries.Over 60% of aqua's customers have maintained partnerships with the company for more than five years. It shows the platform's sustained value delivery.It shows aqua's unwavering focus on customer success and continuous innovation. The platform balances AI capabilities with enterprise-grade security and compliance features. GDPR-compliant hosting and SOC 2 certification provide the foundation for deployments in regulated industries.Stefan Gogoll, Founder and CEO of aqua cloud, commented on the award: "This recognition validates our belief that quality assurance tools should empower teams rather than burden them. We've built aqua cloud to transform testing from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage through intelligent automation and seamless integration."The best AI SaaS platform designation shows aqua's position as the first company in the QA space to introduce everyday AI features. aqua delivers practical automation that saves time, reduces costs, and improves software quality measurably.Enterprise Capabilities for Teams of All Sizesaqua cloud also scales effortlessly. The platform supports unlimited users, projects, and test artifacts. Role-based access controls, complete audit trails, and comprehensive version history satisfy compliance requirements in different sectors.Integration capabilities like Jira, Confluence, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, and other popular tools ensure aqua fits seamlessly into existing development workflows.Looking ahead, aqua cloud remains committed to advancing AI test management for SaaS and traditional software development environments. The company continues investing in AI capabilities. The goal is to deliver increasingly intelligent automation that adapts to each team's specific needs.About aqua cloudaqua cloud provides AI-powered test management, requirements management, and defect tracking solutions for software development teams worldwide. Founded in Germany, aqua cloud serves customers across 50+ countries in industries including finance, healthcare, government, and technology. The platform combines domain-trained AI with enterprise-grade security to deliver measurable efficiency gains in software testing and quality assurance, and it’s trusted by top teams at Nokia, Canyon, and Google.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.