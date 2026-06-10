US 350 resurfacing project to begin in mid-June

Otero County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contracting partner, Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc., will begin a resurfacing project along US Highway 350, southwest of the City of La Junta, between Mile Point 49.7 (County Road 9) and MP 63.7 (CR 24). Construction will begin June 15 with completion expected in early August.

Work will include resurfacing the highway, rumble strip installation, erosion control improvements, road sign replacement and striping. The resurfacing improvements will extend the life of the roadway, enhance safety, and deliver a smoother, more reliable ride for motorists.

“US 350 is a vital corridor in southeast Colorado,” said Region Transportation Director Shane Ferguson. “This project will enhance safety and extend the life of the pavement, reducing long-term maintenance needs and costs.”

During construction, motorists can anticipate alternating, single-lane closures with traffic directed by flaggers and possible delays. There will be a width restriction of 11 feet. Vehicles wider than 11 feet are prohibited through the work zone and should use an alternate route. Please plan ahead and follow all posted signs. Slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone to help keep workers and other drivers safe.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning June 15, motorists and area residents can expect the following impacts:

Daytime work hours are from sunup to sundown, Monday through Friday

Weekend work may occur

Shoulder closures and single-lane closures with alternating traffic directed by flaggers - be prepared to stop

Reduced speed limits through the work zone

Delays of up to 15 minutes

Width restriction of 11 feet

Construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area. Please use caution

Construction schedules may be impacted by weather and other unanticipated delays.

Map of US Highway 350 in Otero County southwest of La Junta indicating the US 350 Resurfacing in Otero County project start and end points.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!