Markets Group Recognizes Andy Christensen and Erol Sonderegger
Congratulations to our very own Andy Christensen and Erol Sonderegger on being named by Markets Group 2025 Next Elite!
Markets Group The Next Elite, Finale
This award recognizes Deputy Chief Investment Officers who are exceptional in their field and have made significant contributions to their organizations and the institutional investment community. It serves as a tribute to their dedication and impact as they continue to shape the future of institutional investment.
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