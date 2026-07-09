Requests for Proposals

PROJECT NAME: Minnesota State Board of Investment Consulting Services RFP 2026

DETAILS: The Minnesota State Board of Investment is requesting proposals for the purpose of Investment Consulting Services.

Work is anticipated to start after December 31, 2026.

COPY REQUEST: All interested vendors can find the RFP here: SBI Investment Consulting Services RFP 2026 (PDF)

You may also contact the person named below by email to request a copy of the Request For Proposal. For the subject line in the email, please use “Consultant RFP 2026”.

Andy Christensen

Deputy Executive Director

Minnesota State Board of Investment

60 Empire Drive, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55103

minn.sbi@state.mn.us



PROPOSAL DEADLINE:

All costs incurred in preparing the response are borne by the respondent. Proposals are due no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Time on August 4, 2026. Early submission is encouraged.

Provide four (4) bound copies of the proposal. One (1) copy of the response must be unbound and signed in ink by an authorized officer of the responding firm. Proposals are to be sealed in mailing envelopes or packages with the responder's name and address written on the outside. Provide one copy of each cost detail in a separately sealed envelope clearly marked on the outside “Cost Detail” along with the responder’s name. Also, provide Two copies via email to minn.sbi@state.mn.us one formatted in Microsoft Word and one in PDF using the subject line “Consultant RFP 2026”.

Late proposals will not be considered.

This request does not obligate the State of Minnesota to award a contract or complete the proposed program, and the State reserves the right to cancel this solicitation if it is considered in its best interest. All costs incurred in responding to this solicitation will be borne by the responder.