PEI Recognizes Cassie Boll as a 2025 Women of Influence in Private Markets

We're excited to share that Cassie Boll, Co-Director of Private Markets, has been recognized as an honoree to the highly competitive 2025 Private Equity International's Women of Influence in Private Markets List!

PEI's Women of Influence List

This prestigious, global recognition honors women who are shaping the future of private markets and advancing the alternatives landscape. Cassie's selection reflects her expertise, collaboration leadership, and commitment to building long-term value for Minnesota's public employees.

Please join us in congratulating Cassie on this well-deserved recognition!