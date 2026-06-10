Staff Zone Joins Samsara’s Inaugural Driver Cup, Reinforcing Commitment to Mission Zero™

Through Mission Zero™, we’ve built a culture where safety comes first, and this competition is an opportunity to showcase that commitment on a national stage. Staff Zone’s Mission Zero™ initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to protecting lives through safe driving, accountability, and zero vehicle incidents nationwide. A Staff Zone van driver conducts a seat belt safety check before transporting workers, supporting the company’s Mission Zero™ commitment to safe travel and zero vehicle incidents.

Staff Zone joins Samsara’s first nationwide Driver Cup, advancing its Mission Zero™ commitment to safe driving and zero vehicle incidents.

The Samsara Driver Cup gives our team a chance to put that commitment into action and be recognized for the safe habits they demonstrate every day.” — Eric Schwartz

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staff Zone is proud to announce its participation in the Samsara Driver Cup, the company’s first-ever nationwide driving competition, further reinforcing Staff Zone’s commitment to its Mission Zero™ initiative, achieving zero vehicle incidents through a culture of safety, accountability, and continuous improvement.

Launched to recognize and reward top professional drivers across the country, the Samsara Driver Cup focuses on real-world driving performance in safety, compliance, and efficiency. Staff Zone enters the competition as a qualified participant, with every driver eligible to compete, regardless of vehicle type. Staff Zone has a company fleet of 142 passenger vans, and 92 other vehicles, to better serve our customers.

Staff Zone’s participation aligns directly with its Mission Zero™ philosophy. The competition reinforces Staff Zone’s commitment to safe driving, risk reduction, and accountability behind the wheel, while advancing the company’s goal of zero accidents.

“Mission Zero is more than a goal; it’s a standard we bring to every job site and every mile driven,” said Eric Schwartz, Staff Zone Director of Safety. “The Samsara Driver Cup gives our team a chance to put that commitment into action and be recognized for the safe habits they demonstrate every day.”

Staff Zone currently ranks among the top 10 of Samsara customers for safety performance, positioning its drivers as strong contenders in the nationwide competition. With performance tracked through Samsara’s platform, vehicles will be grouped by similar types to ensure fair competition.

“This is truly anyone’s competition. Every safe mile counts,” added Schwartz. “Through Mission Zero™, we’ve built a culture where safety comes first, and this competition is an opportunity to showcase that commitment on a national stage.”

About Staff Zone

Staff Zone is a nationally recognized staffing company specializing in blue collar workforce solutions. Guided by its Mission Zero commitment, Staff Zone prioritizes safety, reliability, and service, delivering skilled workers to construction, industrial, and special event industries across the United States while striving for zero incidents on every job site and roadway.

Media Contact:

Candice Carver

Marketing

marketing@staffzone.com

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