STAFF ZONE PROMOTES AMANDA ALBERT TO PRESIDENT, SOUTH DIVISION

Amanda Albert, President, South Division The Staff Zone logo During Safety Stand Down Week in May, Melinda Buford, General Manager Amanda Albert, and Office Manager Eliza Ricoy were on site to deliver a toolbox talk to the construction crew, emphasizing jobsite safety, communication, and teamwork.

Staff Zone is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda Albert to President, South Division.

This promotion is well deserved, and I am excited to see the continued results in this expanded leadership role.” — Sam Harris, COO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staff Zone is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda Albert to President, South Division.

Amanda has been a valued member of the Staff Zone leadership team for more than 13 years and has played a significant role in the company’s growth and success. Throughout her tenure, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, a commitment to excellence, and a passion for developing both people and business.

In her new role as President, South Division, Amanda will continue to help drive Staff Zone’s growth while supporting our employees, customers, and communities.

“Few people have had a greater impact on Staff Zone over the past 13 years than Amanda,” said Sam Harris, COO. “She has earned the respect of her peers through hard work, strong leadership, and consistent results. This promotion is well deserved, and I am excited to see the continued results in this expanded leadership role.

About Staff Zone

Staff Zone is a nationally recognized staffing company specializing in blue-collar workforce solutions for the construction, industrial, manufacturing, warehousing, and special events industries. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, Staff Zone has grown to more than 40 branch locations across the United States, connecting businesses with dependable, skilled workers while creating employment opportunities in the communities it serves. In 2026, Staff Zone was named one of Forbes’ America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms, earning a place among the Top 50 firms nationwide, and was also recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States.

Guided by its mission of Constructing Lives®, Staff Zone delivers flexible workforce solutions while maintaining a strong commitment to safety, reliability, and service. Through ongoing training, safety education, and partnerships with customers across a wide range of industries, the company helps businesses meet changing workforce demands while creating opportunities for workers and supporting communities across America. Staff Zone remains dedicated to delivering Best in Class® service and making a positive impact in every market it serves.

For more information, visit www.staffzone.com.

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