MCP Server Added to Tridens EV Charge

Tridens introduces its MCP server for Tridens EV Charge, now available to connect AI tools with Tridens AI Agents, with a live showcase at Power2Drive.

MUNICH, GERMANY, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tridens MCP (Model Context Protocol) is now available in Tridens EV Charge , enabling MCP-compatible AI tools, assistants, chatbots, and applications to connect with Tridens AI Agents . This allows charge point operators, e-mobility providers, and fleet operators to manage their EV charging operations more efficiently.With Tridens MCP, users can work with their preferred AI tool, such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini, to complete tasks in Tridens EV Charge. Depending on the request, Tridens MCP routes it to the appropriate Tridens AI Agent, which handles the task, whether it involves market reviews, pricing creation, log analysis, or other specialized tasks.For example, a charge point operator can ask an AI tool or assistant to review the public EV charging market and suggest competitive charging plans. The assistant analyzes market data, compares pricing models, and recommends options that fit the operator's goals. Once approved, the assistant communicates with Tridens AI Agents through MCP to create the selected charging plans directly in Tridens EV Charge, helping teams move from market insight to execution faster.Key benefits:- Connect AI assistants to Tridens EV Charge- Turn plain-language requests into authorized actions- Automate repetitive EV charging workflows- Make faster, data-informed operational decisionsTridens will showcase these cutting-edge solutions live at Power2Drive Europe 2026 in Munich, giving attendees a first-hand look at how AI automation can help solve real-world EV charging challenges.Visit Tridens at Messe München, Hall B6 – Booth B6.175, from 23–25 June, or book a demo in advance: https://tridenstechnology.com/p2d

Tridens MCP: Create EV Charging Subscription Bundles With AI Tools

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