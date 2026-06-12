MCP Server Now Available in Tridens Monetization

Tridens introduces its MCP server for Tridens Monetization, now available to connect AI tools with Tridens AI Agents, helping CSPs launch offers faster.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tridens MCP (Model Context Protocol) is now available in Tridens Monetization , enabling MCP-compatible AI tools, assistants, chatbots, and applications to connect with Tridens AI Agents . This allows communications service providers, MVNOs, and digital service providers to manage their monetization and billing operations more efficiently.With Tridens MCP, users can work with their preferred AI tool, such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini, to complete tasks in Tridens Monetization. Depending on the request, Tridens MCP routes it to the appropriate Tridens AI Agent, which handles the task, whether it involves market research, offer and pricing creation, billing explanations, or other specialized tasks.For example, a communications service provider can ask an AI tool or assistant to research competitor offers and design a competitive mobile plan. The assistant analyzes market data, compares pricing models, and recommends a plan positioned against competing offers. Once approved, the assistant communicates with Tridens AI Agents through MCP to create the package, products, add-ons, and pricing directly in Tridens Monetization, helping teams move from market research to launch faster.Key benefits:- Connect AI assistants to Tridens Monetization- Turn plain-language requests into authorized actions- Automate repetitive catalog and billing workflows- Make faster, data-informed monetization decisionsWant to learn more? Schedule a demo

Tridens MCP: Create Competitive Telco Pricing Plans With AI Agents

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