House Resolution 533 Printer's Number 3423
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Sponsors
SCOTT, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, POWELL, GUZMAN, VENKAT, WAXMAN, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, MAYES, VITALI, GUENST, RIVERA, PARKER, KHAN, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, PASHINSKI, CURRY
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2026 as "Caribbean-American Heritage Month."
Memo Subject
Recognizing June 2026 as Caribbean-American Heritage Month
Generated 06/10/2026 06:29 AM
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